Inuvik man pleads guilty to manslaughter for stabbing brother

An Inuvik man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to manslaughter for killing his brother in an act of revenge.

Michael Drescher, 39, is due to be sentenced Wednesday morning by N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Shannon Smallwood.

He admitted he killed his older brother, Gregory Drescher, by stabbing him six times on June 5, 2020, after a night of drinking.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the younger Drescher was drinking at a friend's house.

He told the friend he wanted to "pound his brother up" because of a fight between them the previous week where Gregory Drescher had injured his ribs.

When he returned to a home on Union Street, he had an altercation with his brother that escalated until he stabbed him six times.

One of the blows penetrated Gregory Drescher's heart, killing him.

He was initially charged with murder.

During Tuesday's hearing, Crown prosecutor Trevor Johnson suggested Michael Drescher face six years in prison.

Defence lawyer Kim Arial said four to five years would be more appropriate, followed by two years of probation while Drescher attended counselling to manage his alcohol use and violent behaviour.

Family members sat in the Inuvik courtroom during the hearing.

Johnson read victim impact statements that described Gregory Drescher as loved.

The court heard he was a talented carver and drum maker despite the "demons" he sometimes let out.

Before adjournment, Michael Drescher apologized for his action.

He told the court he was sorry for what he'd done and "there has been so much loss in [their] family," referencing harm caused by drugs and alcohol.

He said he was ashamed and that since being taken into custody in 2020, this is the longest he's been sober since he was 16 years old.