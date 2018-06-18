Emotional aftershocks of Mexico's 1-0 World Cup upset of Germany felt in Canada's North

Mexico's stunning 1-0 upset of defending world champion Germany at the World Cup shook the world with celebrations in Mexico City reportedly setting off sensors meant to detect earthquakes.

Those "artificial earthquakes" may not have been felt in Canada's North, but emotionally, the aftershocks are still ringing for soccer fans of both teams.

Simon Pulido is a Mexican soccer fan in Whitehorse who once met Mexico's Hirving "Chucky" Lozano — the lone goal scorer in the match — at a soccer academy in Pachuca, Mexico.

"It was a huge upset," Pulido said.

"I'm telling you, at the place where I was watching the game, it was tears of joy. There [was] a lot of nervousness; my hands were sweating, I couldn't stay in my seat. I was standing up, cheering, it was very tense."

Thorsten Gohl is a fan of the German national team living in Hay River, N.W.T. He pointed to the energy shown by thousands of Mexico fans, as they sang along to the country's national anthem, as a key moment that foreshadowed that team's victory.

"Mexico was just fresher, they ran around, they were great going forward," he said.

"The Germans just seemed to be standing around, it was very strange. It was just waiting for that [tying] goal to happen, and then the second, and third, and fourth. But nothing happened."

