Yellowknife YK1 superintendent Metro Huculak retires after 50 years as an educator

After 50 years as an educator, Metro Huculak is hanging up his hat.

The Yellowknife Education District No. 1 (YK1) superintendent is retiring after 15 years in the position, and is saying goodbye to the territory next week.

Friday was his last day on the job, and he knew it was going to be a difficult one going in.

"I get very emotional and stuff because you know, you put your heart and soul into things and when you have to leave … it weighs on you."

He got into education because he always had a love for children and for helping them.

Working with different learning styles

One of the keys to being a good educator, he said, is listening to students and their parents.

"Always networking and communicating with parents to see what would work the best for children to learn."

He prided himself on being able to reach kids who had difficulty learning. This was made easier, he said, by being a hands on learner himself.

"I really understood how children learn and I really looked at the learning styles of children — whether they were visual learners or audio learners or kinaesthetic tactile learners."

In addition to working with different learning styles, he also had a passion for experiential education and getting students out on the land.

That passion began early in his career.

At just 22-years-old while teaching in Alberta, he took a group of 55 junior high students out to Jasper for just over a week.

"Other staff thought I was crazy so they didn't come. So I took a bunch of parents and off we went. And it was great, it was great for those children who had trouble learning."

Adrian D’hont and Metro Huculak frying fish for the North Slave Alliance annual fish fry. (Melanie Walsh/CBC )

Supporting families, supporting children

Coming from Alberta, he focused on making changes to professional development for teachers in the North, "preparing teachers with new ideas and new ways to teach."

He said moving forward he hopes to see increased support for children and their families living in the Northwest Territories.

"There's a lot of poverty up North and we have to support families. If we can support families, the benefactors are going to be the children that we serve."

He said the same thing applies to staff, if they have the proper supports in place the students benefit.

As he leaves the position amid COVID-19, he saw those staff members stepping up to the plate and supporting their students through all of the changes.

"I can't say enough about our staff and how they work with children especially during this pandemic. You know, the love and care … and looking after children."

He said he is very proud to have worked with such a dedicated group of staff, administrators, and colleagues at YK1, saying they all want their students to succeed in whatever they choose.

"Not all kids are going to go to university or college. But let's work with kids, let's look at the little gifts the kids have, and concentrate on those gifts and little successes."

Ed Lippert will be taking on the role for the 2020-21 school year for the interim while the school board looks to fill the position permanently, a process that had been halted due to COVID-19.