A new highway sign welcoming people to Mé​tis territory just outside Hay River, N.W.T., and about two kilometres from the K'atl'odeeche First Nation is drawing mixed reviews.

The N.W.T. Mé​tis Nation's (NWTMN) sign went up on Tuesday, despite opposition from the K'atl'odeeche First Nation. The band does not recognize the Métis unsettled claim which overlaps with a corridor of land falling within Treaty 8 lands.

The Mé​tis group recognizes the K'atl'odeeche First Nation land, but said it is shared land that falls within the town boundaries of Hay River.

On Thursday, Mé​​tis chiefs and their supporters from Hay River, Fort Resolution and Fort Smith gathered for a quick, but light-hearted photo op beneath the raised billboard which is five by two metres.

Among the smiles and laughter was a serious undertone.

Chiefs and members of the NWTMN pose for a photo in front of the sign. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC)

"This [sign] is so the Mé​tis can feel like they have a home. They have been forgotten for 118 years. Left out. So, I think it's a great move to put up a sign that's letting the territories know there is a Mé​tis Nation here," said Garry Bailey, president of the NWTMN.

The group has been working on a land claim for more than 20 years.

"It is unfortunate that there are Aboriginal people who want to waste their time fighting against us," said Bailey in response to the K'atl'odeeche First Nation's opposition.

"We are Aboriginal people … We are not saying this is our territory only; it's a shared territory and we are well aware of that."

First Nation 'disappointed'

Neither Chief April Martel, nor members of the K'atl'odeeche First Nation band council were present Thursday.

In a news release, the K'atl'odeeche First Nation said they view the sign as "disrespectful" and want it removed.

"If the sign is not removed in the immediate future, K'atl'odeeche First Nation will be taking decisive action," the release said.

The NWTMN said it plans to put up similar signs near Fort Smith and Fort Resolution next year.