Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets and gusting wind: Winter storm headed for Yukon

It's been a long time since I've had to break out a rainfall accumulation board for our weather across the North — but the next weather system to hit the Yukon has me putting one back into the forecast.

So, brace yourself Yukoners — it's about to get messy out there.

As we head into December, a frontal system from the Gulf of Alaska is pushing into the Yukon, and it is getting all mixed up with a warm air mass, making for a very chaotic relationship. This system is going to bring snow, rain and gusting winds, and when you mix those together there will also be some blowing snow, ice pellets and freezing rain.

Winter storm warnings in effect

On Monday morning, winter storm warnings were issued by Environment Canada for the South Klondike Highway and Haines Road with the area from Dezadeash Lake, Yukon to Pleasant Camp, B.C., with White Pass getting the brunt of the storm. These areas are expected to get up to 50 centimetres of snow, followed by up to 70 millimetres of rain, all combined with gusting winds up to 80 km/h.

Winter storm warnings are in effect through the Yukon and Alaska on Monday. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

Further south in Alaska, the Klondike Highway, Taiya Inlet and the cities of Haines and Skagway are under winter storm warnings from 6 p.m. Alaska Time Monday through Tuesday, expecting 60 to 90 centimetres of snow.

As well, current models suggest up to 300 millimetres of rainfall. With all that rain, it's also clear why most of the Alaskan panhandle is under a coastal flood watch, as warm air will also lead to melting.

Snow to hit the Yukon first on Monday night

Snow is going to start in the Yukon Monday evening, as cold air continues to dominate. Gusting winds are also making their way in, with gusts to 80 km/h expected through most of the southern Yukon, including Whitehorse.

Haines Junction will have higher accumulations of snowfall with up to 45 centimetres on the way. Just south of there, up to 50 centimetres will accumulate on Haines Road.

Snowfall accumulations over the 48 hours between Monday and Wednesday in the southern Yukon and Alaska. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

Further east in Whitehorse, snow will be the story overnight, but only two to five centimetres of accumulation are expected, most of which will melt throughout the day Tuesday — if it even manages to stick around until then.

Then, it's sending rain into the territory

Through the early hours of Tuesday morning, temperatures are going to be on the rise. This will skyrocket temperatures in the southern Yukon above freezing, which will change snow to rain. As it does so, some areas of freezing rain or a messy mixture is likely. There will also be some melting of current snowfall on the ground, which may lead to pooling on the ground and icy conditions.

Rain is making its way into the Yukon as warm air mixes with the frontal system. Rainfall accumulations are highest at Haines Junction and along Haines Road and the South Klondike into Wednesday. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

Haines Junction looks to get up to 50 millimetres of rainfall accumulation starting around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Whereas Whitehorse will see around 15 millimetres of rainfall starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday through to Wednesday.

Clearing into Wednesday night

This system will start to clear into Wednesday night, and by Thursday most areas look to be a mixture of sun and clouds, albeit a little bit cooler as that warm air mass heads out of the Yukon.