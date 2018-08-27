New memorial plaque in Fort Smith defaced
Plaque erected earlier this month to commemorate people affected by a landslide 50 years ago
Only weeks after a memorial plaque was unveiled in Fort Smith, N.W.T., it has been defaced.
The plaque was erected on a rock in the community earlier this month, commemorating people affected by a devastating landslide 50 years ago.
The unknown substance has since been cleaned off the plaque, but is still visible on the rock.
Local Tim Heron posted photos of the apparent vandalism on Facebook.
"This site is not even a month old and now being disrespected," he said.
Heron's post got dozens of comments from people saying they were disappointed, disgusted and saddened by the news.
A bench near the site of the landslide was also unveiled in a ceremony, commemorating Kay Ferguson, who was killed after being buried under tonnes of loose sand.
An RCMP spokesperson said they have not received a complaint or report about the incident.
