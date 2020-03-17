Scholarship will honour Yukon's first Indigenous Crown prosecutor

Melissa Atkinson, who was Yukon's first Indigenous Crown prosecutor, often said she hoped to one day meet "someone that looks like me" in a courtroom as a fellow lawyer or judge.

Atkinson died in early 2019. Now her mother is setting up the Melissa Dawn Atkinson Memorial Scholarship, to honour her daughter's memory and wish.

"I believe that she didn't get to see that, another First Nation person in the courtroom. So hopefully by doing this scholarship, we'll achieve that or help somebody to achieve it," Jessie Sidney said.

The $2,000 scholarship will be available to a Yukon Indigenous student who is in their second, third or fourth year of studying law. The first scholarship will be awarded this spring.

"Melissa was always pro-education. She went into the schools and spoke to students, promoting education," Sidney said.

The late Melissa Atkinson pictured in 2015. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Atkinson was one of the first Indigenous women in Yukon to earn a law degree, in 1999. Besides becoming a Crown prosecutor, she sat as president of the Yukon branch of the Canadian Bar Association. She also served as chair of the Yukon Human Rights Commission, and ran as the Yukon NDP candidate in the 2015 federal election.

"Ever since she was a little girl, she always wanted to be a lawyer," Sidney recalled. "She was always rooting for the underdog, always."

Sidney said Atkinson worked hard to achieve her goals, and it wasn't always easy. Sidney was a single parent raising Atkinson, and money was sometimes tight. But Atkinson persevered and went on to study at Trent University in Ontario, as well as the University of Victoria in B.C.

The scholarship will be administered by the Yukon Foundation. The deadline to apply this spring is May 1.