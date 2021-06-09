Here are the new hosts of CBC North's TV newscasts

CBC North's two supper-hour TV newscasts have new hosts — and neither is a stranger to northern audiences.

Meghan Roberts has taken the helm at Northbeat, while Joanna Awa now hosts the Inuktitut-language Igalaaq.

For Roberts, it's not a major shift — she's spent the last few years working primarily in radio, delivering afternoon newscasts to the three territories from Whitehorse. She also has a background in television.

And for Awa, the hosting gig in Iqaluit means a return to her roots in broadcasting after a few years away from CBC North.

"I had not planned on coming back to CBC. It's been wonderful working here, but I thought that I would try other things," said Awa.

Awa left CBC North about seven years ago after a long career as a reporter, host and producer. She stayed in Iqaluit, but took a job at the Qikiqtani Inuit Association. Then, when Igalaaq went looking for a new host this year, she decided the time was right for a return.

"I thought to myself that it's important to continue the quality of the delivery in Inuktitut. Not that I'm perfect or anything, but with my many years of experience, I thought that I would be able to at least help out," she said.

'I've always worked for the people and this won't be any different except I'll be in front of the camera,' said Joanna Awa, the new host of CBC's Igalaaq. (David Gunn/CBC)

Roberts decided that Northbeat was a natural fit for her skills and experience. Her job as the afternoon news presenter on radio meant that she was already plugged in to what's happening in all three territories.

"So stepping into another pan-territorial rule makes sense to me," she said.

Roberts — originally from B.C. — has also lived, and worked for CBC, in all three territorial capitals — starting in Yellowknife a decade ago, before moving to Iqaluit for a few years and finally to Whitehorse a few years ago. Hosting Northbeat means she'll back where she first got her start, in Yellowknife.

"You can ask you can ask anyone that I interacted with when I moved back to the South for a while — I just never stopped talking about the North," she said.

"I never stopped telling people about the incredible stories, the incredible people, and also not-so-subtly pushing them to go and visit if they can."

Back with old colleagues

Awa acknowledges that things have changed a bit since she last worked for the public broadcaster — CBC Nunavut has moved to a new, more modern building in Iqaluit, and there's been some turnover in the newsroom.

"It's good to be back with my colleagues, and there's some new ones too," she said.

She doesn't envision herself hosting Igalaaq for years to come — in fact, she's hoping to pass the torch in the next year or two. She says part of her job will be to help train and mentor a successor.

The show is a vital source of information for Inuit, delivered in their own language, she says, so it's important to ensure that it has a solid future.

"My goal is to find someone who's got more energy … who's able to carry this forward."

Roberts, meanwhile, says her goal is to ensure that Northbeat stays relevant and in touch with northerners wherever they live. The show is based in Yellowknife, but Roberts says not to be surprised if she shows up in Whitehorse, Iqaluit or any other northern community.

Meghan Roberts with her dog Millie, in Yukon. Roberts says she'll be sad to leave Whitehorse but she's excited to take on her new role in Yellowknife. (Submitted by Meghan Roberts)

"I'm really hoping that we can take the show on the road … just come and drop in for a couple of weeks and just show up. We can do the show here, it doesn't have to be pinned to an event," she said.

Roberts is a bit sad to leave Whitehorse, where she's enjoyed the mountain views from her home, but she's also keen to return to the N.W.T. and take on a big new challenge.

"It's such a big responsibility and I take it really seriously. I want to do a good job. I want people to trust me, and I want people to feel like their stories are being told respectfully. So I'm really excited," she said.

Awa is also excited to take on her new role, and she says she has no immediate plans to make any big changes to the Igalaaq that viewers are familiar with. She loves the variety in the program, with hard news, in-depth interviews, lighter features, birthday greetings and more.

"It's like a collage of different senses that people get on a daily basis, Monday to Friday," she said.

"I've always worked for the people and this won't be any different except I'll be in front of the camera."