More space for medical travellers on the way as Det'on Cho buys hotel in Yellowknife

The Vital Abel boarding home in Ndilǫ will soon see its services move to Franklin Avenue in Yellowknife, after the business arm of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation bought the Slave Lake Inn.

Det'on Cho Management announced the purchase last week. It will be giving the inn a new name, and renovating it over the next few months.

Chief operating officer John Henderson told CBC News Det'on Cho plans to put $1 million worth of upgrades into the facility – most notably, a full commercial kitchen. He expects renovations to wrap up in November.

"We will have an occupancy, at full capacity, (of) roughly 60 people, which would mean we have to produce 180 meals daily," he said.

"That's the biggest piece, and to make room for that, we have to remove two guest rooms. So there's quite a bit of work to do in a two- to three-month period."

The facility had 31 guest rooms under the previous owners.

Vital Abel provides a place to stay, transportation and meals for guests who travel to Yellowknife for medical purposes.

Henderson said Det'on Cho has been running into some capacity issues with its Ndilǫ facility, and has been looking for a new location for a couple years. Through COVID-19, it has been using the inn as an overflow facility, so Det'on Cho is already familiar with it.

Once the boarding home moves into the Franklin Avenue facility, its old home in Ndilǫ will be repurposed to provide 11 apartment units for the Yellowknives Dene First Nation.

A new name

The hotel is also losing its controversial name.

Last year, when the inn's sign went up on Franklin Avenue, it attracted criticism from many Indigenous people who said the term "slave" is colonial and derogatory – and didn't properly reflect Great Slave Lake, if that had been the intent.

Henderson said he won't have a say in the eventual name of the facility, which is as it should be.

"That ultimately should be a decision of the community ... because it is theirs and it (should be) something that gives them pride," he said.

The inn is the first commercial property outside Ndilǫ owned entirely by Det'on Cho.