Nunavut's expedited medical travel program built to reduce risk of COVID-19 says CPHO

A false positive COVID-19 test has raised questions about Nunavut's expedited medical travel program.

On Wednesday, many passengers who shared a flight from Ottawa to Iqaluit with the patient waited at the airport for nearly three hours while the patient was retested.

Though the government says no one was required to stay, a number of the roughly 100 people on the flight waited to see if the confirmatory test was positive.

The person was part of the government's "expedited medical travel" program, which allows patients to attend medical appointments in the south without having to spend 14 days in isolation.

The patient went to Ottawa on Sunday and was tested on Monday. While the flight was in the air on Wednesday a false positive result came back.

Nunavut's chief public health officer says getting tested for COVID-19 in the isolation hubs isn't mandatory and is still a pilot project.

"It would be preferable to get the results back before people fly," said Dr. Michael Patterson. "If we delayed travel because of the lab results for many people that would be a reason to not get tested at all or to not even join the program."

112 people have gone through the expedited medical travel program. Patterson says the program is designed to greatly reduce a patient's risk of contracting COVID-19.

Those on the program stay in a southern Isolation hub while attending appointments. There they need to follow the isolation hub rules and will be taken to and from appointments by government of Nunavut transportation.

During all appointments and time out of the hubs patients are expected to wear personal protective equipment.

A hotel suite used for Nunavut residents returning to the territory through an isolation hub. (Sara Frizzell/CBC)

"If we continued with the alternative, having people go to medical appointments but also not isolating while they are in the southern medical centres, they are actually more likely to get COVID-19 by being out and socializing," said Patterson.

"So this ... greatly reduces the risk of catching COVID-19," he said.

When expedited medical patients return to Nunavut they can continue their normal lives, as long as they were following all of the rules under the program.

People who break the rules while on the expedited medical travel program have to spend 14 days in the isolation hub before returning home.

Many of the people going to Iqaluit on Wednesday's flight were people coming to Nunavut after spending 14 days in the isolation hubs. Patterson says the risk of catching COVID-19 on a plane with someone who has the virus is low.

But the risk is never zero.

"That is why we strongly recommend that people reconsider non-essential travel in or from the south," said Patterson.

Dr. Michael Patterson says the expedited medical travel program is designed to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19 by keeping people isolated in the hubs. (Beth Brown/CBC )

COVID-19 in isolation hubs

Rapid testing in the isolation hubs started in December and the procedures around it will be reviewed.

Since the program started, 12 people who were tested in the hubs tested positive for COVID-19.

Patterson would not say how many people or in which hubs there are patients with COVID-19 to protect confidentiality.

But he says there are fewer than five active cases.

Premier Joe Savikataaq and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson greet the first boxes of vaccines to arrive in Nunavut. New vaccine clinics have been scheduled for Grise Fiord, Resolute Bay, Kugaaruk and Baker Lake. More people now eligible for the vaccine in Iqaluit. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

New vaccine clinics

More people are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Iqaluit.

The Department of Health has opened up appointments for all front line healthcare workers, first responders, and medevac flight crews, as well as residents and staff of group homes and the Akausisarvik Mental Health Treatment Centre.

Inmates and staff at correctional facilities will also get the vaccine.

New clinics will start in Grise Fiord, Resolute Bay, Kugaaruk and Baker Lake.

Vaccine clinics in Baker Lake on Jan. 25, 26, 27 and 28 now include adults over 45.

Nunavut has extended its public health emergency another two weeks to Feb. 4.



Grise Fiord

Location: Health Centre

Date: January 23 and 24

Time: Noon to 6 p.m.

To make an appointment call: 867-980-9923

Resolute Bay

Location: Health Centre

Date: Jan. 22

Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Date: Jan. 23

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Date: Jan. 25

Time: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To make an appointment call: 867-252-3844

Kugaaruk

Location: Arviligruaq Ilinniarvik school

Date: Feb. 4 and 5

Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To make an appointment call: 867-769-6441