"Northerners are, by nature, generous": N.W.T. businesses collect medical supplies for Ukraine

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, people and businesses throughout the Northwest Territories are finding ways to send money, supplies and support to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.

In the legislature Friday morning, Great Slave MLA Katrina Nokleby said she is working with businesses like Buffalo Airways and 62 Degrees North to collect first aid kits and medical supplies for Ukraine.

"I am challenging businesses, residents and the Government of the Northwest Territories to set aside and donate expired or soon-to-be-expired first aid kits and supplies," said Nokleby. "Specifically, cloth bandages are needed.

Great Slave MLA Katrina Nokleby said she is working with businesses in the N.W.T. to collect first aid kits and medical supplies for Ukraine. (John Last/CBC)

"Northerners are, by nature, generous, and always rise to the challenge. I believe that together, we can provide a significant contribution of supplies that will save lives in Ukraine."

Mikey McBryan, general manager of Buffalo Airways, said getting involved with this effort was an easy decision:

"I believe helping people in need anywhere in the world is super important," he said. "And what's going on in that part of the world is shocking, in this day and age. So for anybody who has the ability to help, I believe it's the right thing to do."

Buffalo Airways flies cargo and freight throughout the North and that means there is often extra space on planes heading back to Yellowknife.

So McBryan has said that "backhaul space" can be used to bring donated medical supplies from more remote communities into Yellowknife and, from there, down to Edmonton.

"We're providing that at no cost, to help," he said.

After the supplies have made it down south, the organization Firefighter Aid Ukraine will take charge of getting them to the people and communities who need them in Ukraine.

In the legislature, Nokleby said more information on where people can drop off donated supplies will be announced next week.

In the meantime, McBryan said people can bring non-perishable donations to any Buffalo Airways location.

Although the supply drive has just started, McBryan said he has been impressed by how many people want to help out and get involved.

"I think it's amazing how the North is coming together to be able to help our friends across the pond, there," he said. "And it's really heartwarming to see people come together for a great cause."