Measles outbreak lifted in Inuvik
Outbreak was announced March 6 after 2 people contracted the illness
The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer has rescinded the measles outbreak in Inuvik that was declared last month.
The outbreak was announced on March 6 after two people contracted the illness.
"At this time, no new cases were identified since the initial two lab confirmed cases," said a press release from the N.W.T. Department of Health on Tuesday.
A child infected with the measles flew from an international destination to Inuvik in February. The second case had also been detected in late February.
The statement said two full incubation periods, which is two weeks between exposure and the onset of symptoms, have passed without any new cases.
"Although this outbreak is over, we still have work to do. We should continue to encourage children, adolescents and those born after 1970 to get their vaccinations."
Anyone who is susceptible to the illness should look for symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes or a face rash that spreads to the chest.
The statement reminded people that high vaccination rates prevent transmission in the community.
- MORE NORTH NEWS | Woman targeted during Hay River slo-pitch drug bust gets 5-month sentence
- MORE NORTH NEWS | Alaska man sentenced for stealing fossilized mammoth tusk
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.