Measles outbreak lifted in Inuvik

The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer has rescinded the measles outbreak in Inuvik that was declared last month.

The outbreak was announced on March 6 after two people contracted the illness.

"At this time, no new cases were identified since the initial two lab confirmed cases," said a press release from the N.W.T. Department of Health on Tuesday.

A child infected with the measles flew from an international destination to Inuvik in February. The second case had also been detected in late February.

The statement said two full incubation periods, which is two weeks between exposure and the onset of symptoms, have passed without any new cases.

"Although this outbreak is over, we still have work to do. We should continue to encourage children, adolescents and those born after 1970 to get their vaccinations."

Anyone who is susceptible to the illness should look for symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes or a face rash that spreads to the chest.

The statement reminded people that high vaccination rates prevent transmission in the community.