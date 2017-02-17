Worker suffers 'serious leg injury' in accident at Meadowbank mine

A worker at the Meadowbank mine in Nunavut suffered a "serious leg injury" on Monday, according to Agnico Eagle Mines.

In an email to CBC, company spokesperson Marie-Pier Beaucage said an accident happened at the mine's tailings storage area, late Monday afternoon. She did not provide any details.

The mine's emergency response team responded immediately to the worker, who was then medevaced to Winnipeg "for further medical assessment," the email says.

The worker is in stable condition and still receiving medical care, according to Beaucage. She says the company is focussed on supporting the person's family.

The company says the Worker's Safety and Compensation Commission will investigate the accident. Mine employees will also be offered professional psychological support on site this week.