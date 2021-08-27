COVID-19 strikes Nunavut's Meadowbank gold mine

An employee at Agnico Eagle's Meadowbank gold mine near Baker Lake, Nunavut, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The test was confirmed Wednesday, and the person was immediately isolated and flown out of the mine on Thursday.

In a news release Friday, Agnico Eagle said eight employees identified as contacts have since tested negative, as have all mine staff, who were retested. Those eight have been flown out of the mine site, along with the positive case, and "instructed to follow the recommendations of their provincial health authorities."

One Nunavut resident is being monitored by public health, the mine said in the news release, though the individual is considered low risk.

Employees will be tested again on Saturday, and all common areas on site have also been closed for cleaning and disinfection.

The mine said it is working closely with Nunavut's office of the chief public health officer and that the no-contact protocol between mine sites and the communities remains a priority.