Yukon minister brushes off questions about controversial conference invitee

The Yukon government faced questions in the legislature on Wednesday about its association with a controversial U.S. consulting firm.

CBC News reported earlier that Dominic Barton, a senior partner in McKinsey & Company, spoke at two events this week in Whitehorse, days after a New York Times story raised questions about the company's work.

The Times obtained a report prepared by McKinsey that identified several people who posted negative comments online about Saudi Arabia. According to the newspaper, the Saudi government later punished those same people.

In a statement last weekend, McKinsey said it did not prepare its report for any government entity.

In the Yukon Legislative Assembly, opposition Leader Stacey Hassard of the Yukon Party wanted to know if it was appropriate for the territorial government to be involved with a company that's in the midst of an international controversy.

The Yukon government was a sponsor of the conference where Barton spoke this week in Whitehorse.

Dominic Barton of McKinsey & Company was the keynote speaker at the Opportunities North conference in Whitehorse on Tuesday. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

"Even before the Saudi Arabia story, the firm [McKinsey] was linked to another corruption scandal in South Africa earlier this summer," Hassard said.

"So does the premier feel that it's appropriate for the Liberal government to associate with an organization linked to the repressive regime in Saudi Arabia, or corruption scandals in South Africa?"

'A big stretch,' minister says

Economic Development Minister Ranj Pillai took umbrage at being linked to actions in Saudi Arabia, and called Hassard's questions "a big stretch."

"Have I done something wrong? Has my department done something wrong in having this individual come to the Yukon?" Pillai asked in the legislature.

"When you walk in and you're being linked, as an individual and as a minister, to these actions in Saudi Arabia... [it's] quite petty, very unprofessional, quite sad."

Speaking later to reporters, Pillai confirmed it was his idea to bring Barton in for the Opportunities North conference. He also said he had no regrets.

"Would I invite Mr Barton again ... after hearing about one story? At this point in time, I certainly would," Pillai said.

Pillai said Barton travelled to Yukon at his own expense.

Meanwhile, McKinsey is also a focus of questions in the U.S.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is urging the firm to be transparent about its relationship with Saudi Arabia. She's asking for an un-redacted copy of its report, and a list of all McKinsey contracts with or for the benefit of the Saudi government.