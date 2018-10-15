Rebecca Alty is the new mayor of Yellowknife

Rebecca Alty will be the next mayor of Yellowknife, according to early numbers.

So far, ballots from the seven polling stations put Alty at 2,799 votes. Adrian Bell is in second place with 2,033 votes.

Bell conceded the race, saying he called Alty to tell her.

Things are very lively at “Alty headquarters” right now! Everyone is celebrating the win. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nwtvotes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nwtvotes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yellowknife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yellowknife</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yzf?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yzf</a> <a href="https://t.co/32p3eMLppL">pic.twitter.com/32p3eMLppL</a> —@GabrielaPanza

"The people have spoken and I've called Rebecca and I've congratulated her. I think she ran a very strong campaign. And so now we move forward," he said.

"A lot of people came out to vote and it sounds like they're looking for something different right now for Yellowknife."

Bell, a real estate agent by trade, said it's been a "tough slog" over the last six weeks of campaigning.

Early results put the other two candidates for mayor — Jerald Sibbeston and Bob Stewart — in distant third and fourth place. Sibbeston has 85 votes, while Stewart has 82.

Adrian Bell concedes the mayoral race to Rebecca Alty. “A lot of people came out to vote and it sounds like they’re looking for something different right now.” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nwtvotes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nwtvotes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yellowknife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yellowknife</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yzf?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yzf</a> <a href="https://t.co/bj8H4G4tuI">pic.twitter.com/bj8H4G4tuI</a> —@GabrielaPanza

Alty will be the second woman to be mayor of the city. Pat McMahon was the first female mayor of Yellowknife and served from 1988 to 1994.

Both Alty and Bell served two terms as city councillor, and also served as deputy mayor for a time.

Alty's platform focused on improving planning within the city itself, particularly its 10-year plan to end homelessness.

Bell's campaign focused on how to reduce Yellowknife's cost of living, and opportunities for the city to make money outside of the mining sector.

Both Stewart, a libertarian who campaigned on cleaning up downtown, and Sibbeston, who ran on an anti-corruption platform, lacked past political experience.

Bylaw to extend term

Voters in Yellowknife also cast their ballots on a bylaw about extending the term of mayor and council from three years to four years. The early figures have 'yes' votes in the lead, 320 to 202.

Outgoing Mayor Mark Heyck did not seek re-election this year. After serving two terms as mayor and 15 years on council, Heyck said he was eager to spend more time with family. He's since taken on the role of executive director of the Arctic Energy Alliance.