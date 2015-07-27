Mayo woman prepares for citizen journalism trip to southeast Africa

A woman from Mayo, Yukon, is heading to southeast Africa in the name of citizen journalism.

Geri-Lee Buyck is going to Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) as part of a program led by the National Council on Global Co-operation called Citizen Journalists for Gender Equality.

Participants will learn about global social justice issues through the insights of local journalists and non-profit organizations.

"My passions and concern lie around climate change and the environment," said Buyck. "I'm curious to see what that looks like for the women and girls and families down there and what are the impacts and their perspective that they are living with."

In preparation for the overseas assignment, Buyck is required to take part in more than 50 hours of training and group discussions. When she returns, Buyck will use her new storytelling skills to share what she learned with Yukoners.

"The hopes for this program ... is to come back to our communities and work together to raise awareness about gender inequality that is faced around the world," she said.

Buyck also wants to work on a First Nation newsletter involving youth from her community.

She travels to Eswatini at the end of the month and will share her insights back at home during Canada's International Development Week in February.