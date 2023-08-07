Wildfire now 4km from Mayo, Yukon; evacuees arriving in Whitehorse

A wildfire that prompted the evacuation of Mayo, Yukon, on Sunday afternoon is now about four kilometres south of the community, across the Stewart River, emergency officials said on Monday morning.

When the evacuation order was issued early Sunday afternoon, the Talbot Creek fire was about seven kilometres away.

"We're anticipating a bit of a shift in the weather today, possible easterly winds and cooler night time temperatures. So we're hoping that that can reduce fire behaviour," said fire information officer Haley Ritchie, and a news conference Monday morning.

"As much as we're anticipating a shift in the weather today, that remains a challenging situation and all our resources are are on the ground. We're working hard to make sure the community is protected."

'All our resources are are on the ground. We're working hard to make sure the community is protected,' said fire information officer Haley Ritchie on Monday. (Rafsan Faruque Jugol/CBC)

Ritchie said there are currently more than 40 people, including some fire behaviour experts, responding to the 7,476-hectare fire. There are also six planes and four helicopters involved.

Additional firefighting crews were expected to arrive on Monday from Saskatchewan and Newfoundland, and they'll be assigned to that fire, Ritchie said.

Another 20-person firefighting crew is also expected to arrive on Wednesday from Nova Scotia.

Evacuees registering for support

The community of about 450 residents, located just over 300 kilometres north of Whitehorse, was under an evacuation alert since Friday night. On Sunday, residents were told to leave the community immediately.

The evacuation order also applied to all properties along the Silver Trail between Kilometres 35 and 66.

A map of the Talbot Creek fire south of Mayo on Monday. (Yukon Wildland Fire)

Evacuees are being asked to register with emergency support services. They can call 332-4597 or go to the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse, which is serving as a reception centre and potential shelter for evacuees.

Dale Cheeseman, who's with Yukon emergency support services, said Monday that 124 people from Mayo had already registered and were receiving supports such as accommodation, food, clothing or help with other expenses.

Evacuees have so far been put up in six different hotels in Whitehorse, Cheeseman said. Three rooms are also being used at Normandy Place, a senior's facility.

"We're sort of having a lot more people register today," Cheeseman said Monday.

"There was a number of people from Mayo that left town earlier, before the order came out. So we're hearing from them today."

Cheesman said the Red Cross will be managing the Canada Games Centre as an evacuation shelter, if that space is needed. He said many Mayo residents are staying with friends and family.

Cheeseman also said emergency services is providing support to three residents of Old Crow, Yukon, where smoke from several wildfires in the region prompted the local First Nation to declare a state of emergency last week. Officials said Monday that things hadn't changed much in Old Crow in recent days, and that they didn't believe the community was under immediate threat.