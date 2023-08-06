Wildfire forcing Yukon village of Mayo to evacuate

A nearby wildfire has forced the Village of Mayo, Yukon, to start evacuating early Sunday afternoon.

The evacuation order came from Yukon Protective Services at 1 p.m. The area being evacuated includes Mayo and all properties along the Silver Trail between Kilometres 35 and 66. Residents and visitors of these areas must leave immediately.

The community of about 450 residents, located just over 300 kilometres north of Whitehorse, has been under evacuation alert since Friday night. The Talbot Creek wildfire was then burning about eight kilometres south of town.

"It's now moving closer to the community," Yukon fire information officer Mike Fancie told CBC early Sunday afternoon. "It's at present about seven kilometres to the south of Mayo. And so our wildfire experts have determined that this is the right time for us to get people out of harm's way."

Residents are urged to report to the Mayo Community Centre or the Na-Cho Nyak Dun government office immediately – and to register with the Emergency Social Services at 867-332-4597.

Yukon Protective Services is also telling evacuees to shut off all gas and electrical appliances other than refrigerators and freezers, and to close all windows and doors before leaving.

An online post from the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse says parts of the facility will be closed indefinitely as evacuees arrive from Mayo.