Man charged with drug, firearms offences after bust in Mayo, Yukon
North

Mayo RCMP say the arrest 'will certainly have an impact on the illicit drug trafficking in our community'

The RCMP detachment in Mayo, Yukon. (Leonard Linklater/CBC)

A man in Mayo, Yukon, is facing a number of firearms and drug charges, after a bust on Saturday.

In a news release, RCMP say 34-year-old Bryan Lehman was arrested after police searched a residence on Duncan Avenue.

Local officers in Mayo, along with an RCMP Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at the home on Saturday. They seized a vehicle, but found no drugs. 

Police conducted a second search later that day and seized suspected quantities of crack cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin, along with a large bag of ammunition.

Lehman has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamines, and three counts each of possession of a firearm while prohibited, and possession of ammunition while prohibited.

In a statement, RCMP Cpl. Robert Drapeau of the Mayo detachment said the arrest "will certainly have an impact on the illicit drug trafficking in our community."

Lehman's next court appearance is Wednesday.

