Man charged with drug, firearms offences after bust in Mayo, Yukon

A man in Mayo, Yukon, is facing a number of firearms and drug charges, after a bust on Saturday.

In a news release, RCMP say 34-year-old Bryan Lehman was arrested after police searched a residence on Duncan Avenue.

Local officers in Mayo, along with an RCMP Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at the home on Saturday. They seized a vehicle, but found no drugs.

Police conducted a second search later that day and seized suspected quantities of crack cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin, along with a large bag of ammunition.

Lehman has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamines, and three counts each of possession of a firearm while prohibited, and possession of ammunition while prohibited.

In a statement, RCMP Cpl. Robert Drapeau of the Mayo detachment said the arrest "will certainly have an impact on the illicit drug trafficking in our community."

Lehman's next court appearance is Wednesday.