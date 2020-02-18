Yellowknife woman wins gold at ice cross world championship

Maxie Plante knew she was up against the best in the world, so her race needed to be flawless. But she wasn't thinking about finishing first; she just wanted to make sure she had a good run.

"Make sure you have no regrets at the bottom," she remembers telling herself at the beginning of the women's ice cross finals at the world championship in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday.

Turns out, "no regrets" was a bit of an understatement.

Plante, 27, who's lived in Yellowknife for almost five years, placed first in that race, ahead of former world champions Amanda Trunzo of the U.S., and Ontario's Jacqueline Legere.

"It's really significant. It's a huge accomplishment for me," Plante said.

Not your average hockey player

Plante is a pilot for Summit Air in Yellowknife, which is also her sponsor for ice cross.

Growing up in Magog, Que., Plante played competitive hockey and says she was a really good skater — but the technique doesn't perfectly translate to ice cross.

Maxie Plante of Canada, Amanda Trunzo of the United States, Jacqueline Legere of Canada and Justine Zonne of Latvia compete during the finals of women at the ATSX 1000. (Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool)

"A lot of hockey players think they'll be really good at it and they say, 'looks easy,'" Plante said. "It's completely different."

Ice cross — formerly known as crashed ice — racers wear hockey skates and similar protective gear, but they're racing downhill with jumps, drops, gaps, turns and "a bunch of things to make it interesting," Plante laughed.

She says her first race was kind of scary.

"You're at the start, you look down and you're like, 'no, I'm not going to go down this track."

Maxie Plante of Canada, Amanda Trunzo of the United States, Jacqueline Legere of Canada and Justine Zonne of Latvia compete during the women's finals at the ATSX 1000. (Andreas Schaad/Red Bull Content Pool)

Plante says her technique has gotten much better over her six seasons competing in ice cross. She says it's all about bending the knees and staying low, while also racing as fast as you can.

Plante has spent most of her ice cross career living in Yellowknife, which she says doesn't make training easy.

She says she spends a lot of time training in her home gym, but hopes Yellowknife will get a venue where she can roller blade downhill, which she says is the best form of training for ice cross.

Plante says she has two or three races left this season, including one this weekend in Le Massif, Que., and in March in Russia.