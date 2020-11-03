Max Ward, bush pilot turned Canadian aviation pioneer, has died

Canadian aviation pioneer Max Ward died Monday, CBC has confirmed.

Ward was born in Edmonton in 1921. He served as flight instructor with the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Second World War, before becoming a bush pilot.

In 1953, he founded Wardair in Yellowknife. By 1989, the airline would become the third-largest airline in Canada.

Ward sold the airline to Canadian Airlines that year.

Ward launched his commercial service with a single 14-passenger single-engine Otter that operated on wheels, skis and floats, according to a biography from his 1989 induction to the Alberta Order of Excellence.

The business expanded steadily, acquiring more Otters, Beaver aircraft and Bristol Freighters, like the one that still stands behind the City of Yellowknife sign on Old Airport Road.

"When DeHavilland built the Twin Otter and then the 4-engine Dash 7, Wardair was the first to operate them in Canada," the citation notes.

Ward bought his first Boeing 727 in 1967, going on to add several more.

Bush pilots: Max Ward sells Wardair 4:47 A profile of Max Ward, who has sold his airline Wardair. 4:47

Yvonne Quick, a former bush pilot and current Yellowknifer, said Ward ran "one of the best charter operations in Canada."

Ward rode the 1960s travel boom, offering international holidays to ordinary folks at good prices. Good service was his selling point, with champagne and silverware on board his flights. He started with flights between western Canada and the U.K. In the winter, he added flights to Hawaii and the Caribbean.

"Mr. Ward's pioneering of air transportation in the Northwest Territories has been of immeasurable value to Alberta and has maintained for this province its standing as the supply base for the western Arctic and the Yukon Territory," the Alberta Order of Excellence citation reads. "On the national scene, Mr. Ward was in the forefront of those urging deregulation of the airline industry."

Ward inspired significant loyalty among his employees, many of whom still gather on Facebook to remember the company and former employees who've passed away.

Max Ward passed away last night at his home in YEG. Wardair Canada was the best airline and I am so honoured to have worked for Max and Wardair. The best service. The best aircraft. Fly high Max. Fly high. So many former employees love you. <a href="https://t.co/tbxoZDOUJt">pic.twitter.com/tbxoZDOUJt</a> —@wayneatherholt

Quick said Ward's contribution to the North was large.

His business made mining easier and communities more accessible by establishing an aviation industry "where nothing would compete."

Since 1995, Ward has allowed the Midnight Sun Float-Plane Fly-In to take place on his property in Yellowknife every two years. The event would not have been possible without him, Quick said.

"He will really be missed."

Ward was inducted into Canada's Aviation Hall of Fame in 1974, and made an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1975.

He held several honourary degrees from the University of Alberta, York University, Trent University, Carleton University, Athabasca University and Lakeland University.