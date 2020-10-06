Maureen Tonge, Yellowknife teacher, dies at 52
Given months to live, she beat the odds, calling herself a 'living miracle'
Maureen Tonge, a Yellowknife teacher who encouraged people to find everyday blessings, died Monday. She was 52.
The art teacher and yoga instructor was diagnosed with terminal cancer in early 2019.
Given less than a half a year to live, Tonge surpassed the prognosis with conventional and unconventional treatments and told CBC last December she was a "living miracle."
Her message to others at the time was to find blessings in the everyday.
"Honestly, there is only now," Tonge said.
Ed Lippert, supperintendent of Yellowknife Education District No. 1 said in a letter on Monday that Tonge, who mostly taught fine arts at École Sir John Franklin High School, had a "larger than life" personality.
"She will always be remembered for her infectious enthusiasm and zest for life," Lippert wrote.
CBC North will have more on Maureen Tonge's life on our website Wednesday.
