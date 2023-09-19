Indigenous raw talent join forces in new music

Two Indigenous artists with lots of raw talent have released a new song and video, collaborating from a distance — one of them in Winnipeg, and the other in Chisasibi in northern Quebec.

Mattmac, a blind Oji-Cree music producer and artist who won the 2023 CBC Searchlight Grand Prize, and Mariame, a Cree-Algerian singer-songwriter from Chisasibi, have released a collaborative song and new video called Find My Love, released Sept. 15.

"For me, it's like therapy. I really enjoy expressing myself through music," said Mariame.

Find My Love is a song about finding and navigating new relationships and was a beat that Mattmac made a while ago and was trying to figure out how to use. The finished song and video were 2.5 years in the making.

"To see the finished product was cool just because we did make the song [in] different locations," said Mattmac, who is from Garden Hill First Nation in Manitoba.

The two artists had been fans of each other's work from a distance, but met for the first time the day they shot the video in Winnipeg.

"It was really fun, really comfortable. It was like riding on a bike, it went so smooth," said Mariame.

Overcoming obstacles

Mattmac's music often touches on themes of social pressure, anxiety, and new responsibilities that come with recognition and extreme isolation, among others.

"We all go through some hardships, but I believe that if I'm able to get through it there'll be someone [with an] even greater opportunity to make an impact," said Mattmac, adding that he hopes just his presence on stage will help inspire people.

"Don't let an obstacle hold you back just because you feel like you're in a place where you can't, because if you just go for it, you'll feel better about yourself," said Mattmac.

His most recent album is called Blurred Vision which came out in 2022. His music has over five million streams across all platforms.

Mattmac released his second album called 'Blurred Visions', in 2022. He recently won 2023 CBC Searchlight grand prize. (Cody Montour)

The collaboration between Mattmac and Mariame came together through music producer David Hodges, who worked with both artists early in their careers.

Hodges is the founder of N'we Jinan, a music mentorship project providing Indigenous youth a chance to collaborate with professional musicians and music producers.

"[Mattmac] always wanted to have Mariame on a track. He knew that she had such an incredible voice," said Hodges.

"Seeing the chemistry between Matthew and Mariame […] the chemistry that's on the camera was very much the same chemistry behind the scenes. It was really beautiful to see them come together and just become friends," he said.

A return to music for Mariame

Mariame's last project was a six-song EP entitled Bloom, which came out in 2015. Since then, she took a step back from making music to support her family and raise her children.

Mariame breaks her hiatus from music with the new 'Find my Love' song. (Dillian Lavallee)

Find My Love was recorded while Mariame was pregnant with her fourth child.

Her goal was always to return to making music at the right time. The collaboration with Mattmac was the perfect opportunity to do just that.

"It was like I didn't leave. I felt really comfortable," she said.

How does she balance parenthood and artistic ambitions? She said she just does it.

"There's always a way. If you want something, it's possible. When you're a mom, you just learn to figure things out, no matter what," she said. Mariame is currently living in Chibougamau, Que.

Mariame and Mattmac will be performing Find My Love live in front of 5,000 students and teachers for the "Gidinawendimin - We Are All Related" event at Ottawa's TD Place on Sept. 28, as part of Truth and Reconciliation Week events.

Mattmac, left, Mariame, right, met for the first time when shooting the music video for 'Find My Love' in Winnipeg. (Dillan Lavallee)

Gidinawendimin is described as a learning event where First Nations, Métis and Inuit storytellers, singers and survivors will share the history and impact of colonialism and residential schools, as well as commemorate knowledge keepers and their role in reconciliation.

Mattmac and Mariame are among many Indigenous artists who will be performing at the event. Others include Siibii, Mimi O'Bonsawin and Tia Wood, among others.

"It's been a really long time since I had a performance this big," said Mariame.

"It's really important for Indigenous people to be recognized ... with the background of our people [with] residential schools ... I think that we're just starting to be recognized in our art," said Mariame.