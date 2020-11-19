Masks soon mandatory for most people on Whitehorse city transit

Come Monday, most people will be required to supply and wear their own mask or face covering while on Whitehorse Transit vehicles.

The city made the announcement Thursday in a news release.

"Wearing a mask on transit vehicles is a small gesture ... to help keep everyone on board safe," stated Mayor Dan Curtis.

There are some exemptions to the rule:

Anyone with an underlying medical condition or disability which inhibits their ability to wear a mask or face covering.

Persons unable to place or remove a mask covering without assistance.

Children under five.

Police or first responders in an emergency.

Additional information on how to wear, use, and store a mask is available here.

The Yukon government has recently taken steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the territory after another case of the virus was confirmed in Whitehorse on Wednesday. Yukon now reports 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The travel bubble Yukon had with B.C., the Northwest Territories and Nunavut will end Friday. Going foward, most travellers from any of those jurisdictions must self-isolate in Yukon for 14 days upon their arrival in the territory.

The territory's chief public health officer has also asked residents to reconsider travel plans in light of increased cases of COVID-19 across the country.

Masks have not been deemed mandatory across the territory, but during a press briefing Thursday, Yukon Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley said more news on masking will likely be coming.