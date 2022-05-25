Masks now optional in Yukon schools

Students and staff in Yukon schools no longer have to wear masks.

In an email sent to school staff, and parents and guardians of Yukon students on Friday, the assistant deputy minister of schools and students services said the decision was made based on information provided by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Ryan Sikkes said health officials monitored the number of COVID-19 cases in the territory during April and May and concluded the territory is "at a stage in the pandemic where mandatory masks are no longer required."

He said the new directive, which also applies on school buses, took effect Tuesday.

"All students, staff and families should continue to use caution and take steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools and our communities," Sikkes wrote.

The email said going outside helps reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"We encourage students and staff to take their learning, recess and lunch breaks to the outdoors," the email states.