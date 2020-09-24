Masks now mandatory at downtown Independent grocery store in Yellowknife

Masks are now mandatory at the downtown location of Your Independent Grocer in Yellowknife, according to a store employee.

The rule came into effect on Thursday, a customer service representative at Glen's Your Independent Grocer told CBC.

It's not clear if or when masks will be mandatory at other northern locations of the chain.

The representative said masks are mandatory across the store chain, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a customer service rep for Rochdi's Your Independent Grocer on Old Airport Road said on Thursday that masks are not mandatory at that store, despite a large sign to the contrary.

A sign outside the Your Independent Grocer location on Old Airport Road in Yellowknife on Thursday. Despite the message, a customer service rep said masks are not mandatory at the store. (Garrett Hinchey/CBC)

A customer service representative at Wykes Your Independent Grocer in Whitehorse also said on Thursday that masks are not mandatory for customers, only for staff.

CBC has reached out to Loblaws to clarify the chain's policy around masks.

Your Independent Grocer has more than 60 locations across Western Canada and Ontario. It's a subsidiary of Loblaws Inc.

The Loblaws website states that masks are mandatory for employees in certain locations, and they're recommended for customers, especially where physically distancing isn't possible.

The Real Canadian Superstore, which is also a subsidiary of Loblaws and has a location in Whitehorse, started mandating masks in stores on Aug. 29. A worker at the Whitehorse store confirmed the policy on Thursday, but directed further inquiries to Loblaws' public relations.

Walmart was one of the first major chains to mandate face coverings this summer. In August, it started requiring customers to wear masks in all its stores, including locations in Yellowknife and Whitehorse.

The N.W.T. Office of the Chief Public Health Officer recommended in April that residents use reusable or disposable cloth face coverings when in public places. They're currently mandatory on Yellowknife city transit.