Masks, appointments not needed at Yellowknife city facilities starting Monday

Starting Monday, many of Yellowknife's facilities will return to somewhat normal operations.

That includes the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, the Public Library, the Multiplex Arena and the Yellowknife Fieldhouse, where people will no longer have to book online before visiting. Pre-booked appointments had been required for visiting city facilities since reopening began about six months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drop-in visitors will be responsible for completing a contact tracing form upon arrival, according to a city news release.

Face masks will no longer be required at city facilities either, but will instead be recommended if a two-metre distance cannot be maintained.

And, masks remain mandatory on Yellowknife public transit as physical distancing is not possible.

School and gymnasium bookings by the public and non-profit organizations will now resume, under the oversight of school boards.

The fire hall will also once again be open to the public.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola lifted a mandatory mask requirement for the city on June 25.