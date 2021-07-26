Mary Simon has 'that special touch,' says sister from their hometown of Kuujjuaq, Que.
Simon, an Inuk from Kuujjuaq, Que., to be sworn-in Monday as Canada's first Indigenous governor general
Mary Simon has "all the qualities" of a governor general, says her younger sister Madge Pomerleau.
"I'm sure she's going to do a great job, she's got that special touch," Pomerleau said in an interview last week from the northeastern Quebec village of Kuujjuaq, where they grew up.
Pomerleau said there is "so much chaos" in Canada right now, and someone like her sister — who was to be sworn in as Canada's first Indigenous governor general Monday — can get groups to "work together and make things better."
The pair grew up with two more sisters and four brothers — Simon was the oldest of the girls.
Pomerleau said she wasn't surprised her sister was selected to be Canada's 30th governor general, and she wishes their parents were around to see it happen.
"They would have been so proud," she said.
'Very good choice,' says Nunavut premier
Joe Savikataaq, the Premier of Nunavut, said Simon is "very good choice" for governor general.
"She's experienced in politics and handling people, and she's Indigenous," he said. "I'm sure she will do fine in her job."
He said the "best part" for Nunavut residents is that Simon is Inuk — and it's the right time to have an Indigenous person in the role.
Regarding some critics' complaints that Simon doesn't speak French, Savikataaq said he's confident it won't be an issue for long.
"I have no doubt that she will take French lessons and be fluent in three languages," he said. "I would tell Canadians that they can just look at her past record.
"She's done a very good job of whatever portfolio and role she had to do."
