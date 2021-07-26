Mary Simon has 'that special touch,' says sister from their hometown of Kuujjuaq, Que.

Mary Simon has "all the qualities" of a governor general, says her younger sister Madge Pomerleau.

"I'm sure she's going to do a great job, she's got that special touch," Pomerleau said in an interview last week from the northeastern Quebec village of Kuujjuaq, where they grew up.

Pomerleau said there is "so much chaos" in Canada right now, and someone like her sister — who was to be sworn in as Canada's first Indigenous governor general Monday — can get groups to "work together and make things better."

The pair grew up with two more sisters and four brothers — Simon was the oldest of the girls.

Pomerleau said she wasn't surprised her sister was selected to be Canada's 30th governor general, and she wishes their parents were around to see it happen.

Simon holding her daughter, Carole Simon, flanked by family in this undated photo. From left to right, siblings Madge, Sarah, Billy, Mary's parents Nancy and Bob Sr., Bobby (sitting behind), Mary's grandmother Jeannie, Mary holding Carole, Rick (Mary's son, sitting behind Mary) and Peter, Mary's brother. Siblings Johnny and Annie are missing from this photo. (Submitted by Carole Simon)

"They would have been so proud," she said.

'Very good choice,' says Nunavut premier

Joe Savikataaq, the Premier of Nunavut, said Simon is "very good choice" for governor general.

"She's experienced in politics and handling people, and she's Indigenous," he said. "I'm sure she will do fine in her job."

He said the "best part" for Nunavut residents is that Simon is Inuk — and it's the right time to have an Indigenous person in the role.

Kuujjuaq, where Simon spent much of her childhood and teenager years, now has about 2,750 people. (Juanita Taylor/CBC)

Regarding some critics' complaints that Simon doesn't speak French, Savikataaq said he's confident it won't be an issue for long.

"I have no doubt that she will take French lessons and be fluent in three languages," he said. "I would tell Canadians that they can just look at her past record.

"She's done a very good job of whatever portfolio and role she had to do."