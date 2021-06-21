People leaving Mary River Mine in Nunavut no longer asked to self-isolate

Although a COVID-19 outbreak at Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation's Mary River Mine has yet to be declared over, people leaving the mine are no longer being asked to self-isolate, says Nunavut's Health Department.

The department is monitoring the outbreak that was declared on May 2, according to a Monday morning news release from the Nunavut government.

The outbreak at the mine involved the delta variant, and led the company to temporarily suspended operations at the site.

Health officials said the outbreak is ongoing even though there are no active cases. This is because an outbreak isn't declared over until 28 days after the last person is out of isolation, explained Health Department spokesperson Chris Puglia.

The release says people who left the mine on or before June 20 should complete 14 days of isolation, while anyone who left on or after June 21 should contact their local public health authority upon returning home.

Everyone leaving the mine site is advised to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and to contact their local health authority if symptoms develop.