NDP plan to acclaim Mary Beckett of Inuvik as candidate for N.W.T.

The N.W.T. New Democrats have announced they are ready to acclaim an Inuvik resident as their candidate for the federal election.

In a news release Thursday, the party said Mary Beckett is "active in business and the community."

"[She] has lived in Inuvik for 35 years helping people and small businesses in a wide variety of capacities," states the release.

"Mother of four, and grandmother of four, she knows how the state of the economy and the high cost of living affects families in the North."

Representatives for the N.W.T. NDP are planning to meet in Yellowknife on Sept. 11 to move a motion to acclaim Beckett as their federal candidate.

Thursday's announcement rounds out the list of candidates for the five national parties — the NDP, the Greens, the Conservatives, the Liberals and the People's Party of Canada.