Behchoko sex offender back in custody after violating release conditions

A convicted sex offender from Behchoko, N.W.T., has been ordered back behind bars after it was discovered he violated the conditions of his early release.

Marty Bouvier twice went to a carnival where there were underage girls. On one of those occasions, Bouvier was with another convicted sex offender. Those were breaches of his release conditions.

It's the second time Bouvier has been sent back into custody for breaking the terms of his statutory release.

In Canada, most offenders must be released from prison with conditions after serving two-thirds of their sentence . Conditions of a statutory release include reporting to a parole officer and obeying the law. Other conditions may include staying away from certain people and abstaining from alcohol and drugs.

The goal, says the Parole Board of Canada, is to give offenders "structure and support" to help them reintegrate into the community before their sentence is up.

Bouvier, who is in his mid-20s, was sentenced in August 2017 to four years for sexually assaulting an underage girl in an abandoned home on Jan. 1, 2016. After credit for time served awaiting trial, Bouvier had two years and 16 days left on his sentence.

Caught drinking

The parole board doesn't disclose what community offenders are released, and the board's decision doesn't say the location of the carnival at which Bouvier broke the terms of his release.

The first time Bouvier broke the terms of his release was in fall 2018. He was caught drunk about a month after his release date and was sent back behind bars.

According to a parole board decision dated July 19, Bouvier was given a second statutory release date of May 9, 2019. His conditions included, among others, abstaining from drugs, alcohol and "negative associates," and avoiding children, the victim and the victim's family.

But nearly a month later, Bouvier was reincarcerated for going to the carnival with another sex offender and for not telling authorities about it.

"Your community parole supervisor is of the opinion that you are dishonest as you deliberately omitted the exact location of your excursions," reads the board's decision.

Bouvier has prior convictions for sexual assault, but the parole board notes there were "no major concerns" with his behaviour while incarcerated.

The bulk of your violent crimes ... were committed against underage females. - Parole Board of Canada decision

The parole board also considers the unique circumstances of Indigenous offenders that arise from colonialism and residential schools. It said Bouvier was exposed to drinking and violence as a youth, and didn't finish school.

"You were bullied where you had to fight back because family members failed to protect you," said the board.

It said Bouvier has trouble managing his emotions and that he uses substances to cope. The board also said Bouvier has had difficulties adjusting from his "glorified high school days" when he was a "star athlete."

The decision says the federal corrections department believes Bouvier is a "high risk for predatory behaviour, particularly toward female minors ... The bulk of your violent crimes, including your current convictions, were committed against underage females."

The board determined that Bouvier presents an "undue risk to society" on statutory release.

It's unclear if Bouvier will get a third chance at early release.