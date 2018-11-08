'High risk' offender from Behchoko is getting out of jail

A sex offender sentenced for a 2016 sex assault in Behchoko, N.W.T., is set to be released with conditions after serving most of his sentence.

Marty Bouvier will be let out of prison as part of his statutory release. It's a process where federal offenders are released from prison after serving two-thirds of a sentence. That final third is served in their communities under supervision, according to the Parole Board of Canada.

In Bouvier's case, he will have to live in a residential facility and return there each night, states a Nov. 2, parole board report outlining his case and its decision to impose the conditions on him. As is common practice, the parole board does not say where offenders are serving their sentences.

Bouvier was convicted in August 2017 for an offence that occurred on Jan. 1, 2016. He'd sexually assaulted an underage girl in an abandoned home in Behchoko.

"You offered her alcohol, and then forced her into an abandoned house. You threatened to kill her and her family if she didn't comply with your demands, and then you proceeded to sexually assault her," the report said.

During his sentencing, Supreme Court Justice Louise Charbonneau took note of Bouvier's lengthy criminal record, which she said followed "a very disturbing trend."

While Bouvier has undergone treatment while in prison, he remains at a "high risk for predatory behaviour, especially toward underage females," according to documents from the parole board.

The Correctional Service of Canada also says he has a "very concerning criminal history," the report said.

Several conditions

In addition to the requirement that he return to the community residence each night, Bouvier will have a number of additional conditions. They include:

Staying away from young women under the age of 17.

Not to consume, possess or purchase alcohol.

Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs.

Staying away from the victim and their family.

Avoiding anyone who is involved in criminal activity or substance abuse.

Following the treatment plan as directed by his parole officer.

As part of the statutory release, offenders must agree with these conditions and must report to their parole officer on a regular basis and can be returned to prison if they are believed to present a risk to the public.