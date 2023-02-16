Jury issues 9 recommendations after inquest into 2021 death of N.W.T. inmate

A coroner's inquest into the 2021 death of 27-year-old Marty Bouvier, an inmate at the Fort Smith Correctional Complex in N.W.T., wrapped up on Thursday with nine recommendations from the jury.

The third and final day of the inquest began with statements from lawyers representing the coroner and the N.W.T. government. Bouvier's sister, Melissa Mandeville, represented the family and was able to speak to the jury over the phone.

Lawyers on both sides emphasized the confusion surrounding policies for down time for correctional staff on night shift, CPR protocols, and obstruction of inmates' cells, as well as pertinent inmate mental heath information and suicide ideation assessments. They then presented their suggested recommendations to the jury.

Mandeville spoke throughout the inquest about her concern with the lack of training for corrections officers. In her statement on Thursday she told the jury that the death of her brother was preventable, and that the officers on duty should have known the policies and should be held accountable for negligence.

The jury took just under two hours to come back with nine recommendations. They also determined that Bouvier had died from suicide by hanging, between 12:30 am and 4:20 am on November 22, 2021.

The recommendations, addressed to the N.W.T. Department of Justice's division of corrections, are as follows:

Ensure all officers working at the Fort Smith Correction Complex (FSCC) have proper login credentials to access the internal computer system before working on site. Ensure all staff working in the supervisor position receive specific supervisor training and mentorship. Provide clear directions to officers and staff that they are not to engage in non-work related activity during night shift. Provide clear directions to officers and staff that inmates cannot obstruct windows under any circumstance. If it happens they must remove it immediately. Ensure staff are certified in first aid and CPR and are aware of first aid and CPR procedures when an inmate is found in medical distress or unresponsive. Provide training to all officers and staff that come into contact with inmates about when to use the modified scale for suicide ideation. This will also be included in the Corrections Northern Recruitment Training Program starting in 2024. Ensure all staff receive direction on effective communication in reporting stressful and triggering events coming up for inmates, and that staff are aware of how to access this information. Ensure night shifts are staffed with two officers and one supervisor. Ensure that all shifts at the FSCC are scheduled with a minimum 15-minute overlap so staff can share information and review information on the internal computer system.

Chief coroner Garth Eggenberger was overseeing the inquest. He thanked the members of the jury, witnesses, and everyone involved in assisting the inquest.

Eggenberger then thanked the Bouvier family for their patience during the preceding, adding that he hoped the outcome would provide some comfort for them.