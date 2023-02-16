Inquest exposes confusion over rules for officers at Fort Smith jail

As the inquest into the death of an N.W.T. inmate entered its second day Wednesday, testimony from wardens and the director of corrections revealed officers hadn't followed policy the day Marty Bouvier died.

Bouvier was found dead in his cell at the Fort Smith Correctional Complex in November 2021 of an apparent suicide. The coroner's inquest currently underway is examining how similar deaths can be avoided in the future.

On Wednesday, the former and current wardens took the stand, along with the director of corrections. Between them, there was a solid consensus that officers should not be watching movies or doing anything non-work-related during their shifts or in between checks on inmates.

The current warden added it would be hard to hear anything going on in the cells if an officer was distracted by a movie.

That comes after testimony Tuesday from corrections officers who blamed poor training and a lack of night shift mentorship for their failure to recognize danger signs before Bouvier's death.

One video clip from the night Bouvier died, which was played Tuesday, showed a correctional officer watching a movie on his computer in between checks.

During Wednesday's testimony, the wardens and director also addressed the fact there was paper taped to the interior window of Bouvier's cell to allow him privacy when using the bathroom. They agreed paper should not be placed over inmates' windows under any circumstances, though it does happen — and it's the officer's responsibility to ask the inmate to remove it.

They also said every officer goes through detailed training and knows the inmate checks involve seeing a living, breathing person every time, regardless of the presence of paper on the window.

As for training and mentorship, the former warden said officers receive six weeks of corrections training and a two-week mentorship program, during which more experienced officers show them everything they need to know for both day and night shifts.

Not flagged

The former warden also explained that if the inmate's mental health was flagged, that information would have been passed to the next shift and checks would have increased for the inmate. Officers would then look in on the inmate every 15 or 30 minutes, instead of every hour.

Bouvier was not flagged for being at risk of suicide.

The corrections counsellor and case manager both said there are privacy policies in place that mean mental health and medical information is not always accessible to all correctional staff.

They also both shared a similar assessment of Bouvier, saying he seemed stressed from his upcoming court date but there were no red flags that indicated he was about to consider suicide.

On Wednesday, the pathologist also testified. He said there was a delay in getting the body, so he was not able to determine a time of death. However, he was able to confirm the death was a suicide.

The third and final day of the inquest begins Thursday around noon. After that, the jury will deliberate on any recommendations they have to prevent future deaths.