Coroner's inquest into death of inmate at N.W.T. jail begins next week

A three-day coroner's inquest will begin next week into the death of a young man at the Fort Smith, N.W.T., jail in November of 2021.

Marty Bouvier, 27, was found dead alone in his cell at the South Slave Correctional Centre on Nov. 22, 2021.

It was the first death in custody in the Northwest Territories since 1999, the coroner's service said at the time.

Bouvier, of Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., had a lengthy and "disturbing" criminal history, according to one N.W.T. court judge.

In May of 2021, he was charged with touching a minor for a sexual purpose, sexually assaulting the same child and six breaches of court orders.

Those court orders had been imposed after Bouvier served a sentence for sexually assaulting a minor in Behchokǫ̀.

In sentencing Bouvier in 2017, N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Louise Charbonneau said she expected to see efforts made to declare Bouvier a dangerous or long-term offender.

A coroner's inquest is mandatory when an inmate dies in custody.

N.W.T. chief coroner, Garth Eggenberger, said the purpose of the inquest is to determine how Bouvier died.

The inquest begins in Fort Smith on Feb. 14 and is expected to last three days, with 12 witnesses offering testimony. A jury of six people will then make recommendations on how to prevent future deaths in similar circumstances.

Eggenberger stressed that the inquest is a "fact-finding," not "fault-finding," exercise.

"We just trying to find the facts of what happened here."