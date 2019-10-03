Frieda Martselos becomes fourth MLA-elect to consider bid for N.W.T. premier

Frieda Martselos, the newly elected N.W.T. MLA for Thebacha, says she is considering a bid for the role of premier when MLAs vote later this month.

"I have to meet my colleagues first, but yes, I have thoughts of… premier," she told CBC.

Martselos defeated incumbent Justice Minister Louis Sebert in Tuesday's territorial election. Until her run for MLA, she was chief of the Salt River First Nation in Fort Smith.

"I have proven leadership," said Martselos. "I feel very strongly that I have the leadership capabilities [for] anything that I decide to do."

If elected, Martselos would be the only first-term leader of the Northwest Territories since George Braden, who became the territory's first "leader of the elected executive" when the Northwest Territories Council became the Legislative Assembly in 1980.

Martselos said she isn't fazed by that history.

"The premier has to be out of Yellowknife. It has to be south of [Great Slave] Lake," she said. "If we believe in consensus government, that's the only way it has to go."

Martselos won in the riding of Thebacha, which includes Fort Smith and the Salt River First Nation. (Mario Di Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

Three others making bids for premier

Martselos is the fourth MLA to suggest she will make a bid for premier, and the second from the South Slave region.

The premier is chosen in a secret vote by all 19 MLAs in a vote at the territorial leadership committee on Oct. 24. Candidates formally nominate themselves one week prior, on Oct. 18, with a speech to the assembly.

In early September, Range Lake MLA and Education Minister Caroline Cochrane, then seeking re-election, told Cabin Radio "it's time" for a female premier in the N.W.T

She confirmed on Wednesday she would be making a formal bid when the time came.

Acclaimed MLA for Hay River North R.J. Simpson told a local newspaper he would also be seeking the top job on September 7.

One week later, Jackson Lafferty, acclaimed in his riding of Monfwi, said he was "seriously considering" a bid. He confirmed to CBC on election night he would be making his run official.

Already, MLA Shane Thompson, re-elected in Nahendeh, has said he'll support Lafferty's bid. Rocky Simpson, father of R.J. and newly elected in Hay River South, told CBC he'd be voting for his son.

No MLAs have yet come forward to publicly support Cochrane's bid.

Martselos agreed the next premier should be a woman, but said she has "a different vision" than other candidates.

"I don't think we've had… strong business acumen for a long time," she said. "I think that the government… has got to make sure our budgets are balanced… [and] make sure that we have surpluses.

I do not make commitments to no one. - Frieda Martselos, MLA for Thebacha

"We have to open up the government for business," she said. "Balanced development is okay."

Martselos also said she make a greater effort to include Indigenous governments' perspectives.

"We should be going to their meetings and listening, as observers," she said. "I've never seen that."

"Are we disconnected? I don't know," she said.

Over the next few weeks, MLAs will get to know each other at intense orientation sessions. For the first time, seven returning MLAs will also take part, alongside 12 new members.

In addition to getting briefed on the workings of governments, the time is also used by candidates for premier to garner support and build alliances with MLAs who are seeking cabinet portfolios.

But if you take Martselos' word for it, she won't be taking part.

"I do not make commitments to no one," said Martselos. "The only commitment I make is to the people of Fort Smith."