Have you seen Martha Black? Her bust was stolen from downtown Whitehorse

A piece of art commemorating the second woman to serve as a member of Parliament in Canada is now the subject of an investigation.

The bust of Martha Black appears to have been stolen from its place at Main Street and Fourth Avenue in Whitehorse overnight Tuesday.

"We can confirm it is not in our possession and was likely stolen," said Myles Dolphin, the City of Whitehorse's manager of communications by email.

"RCMP has been contacted and we're on the lookout for it."

The bust was noticed missing at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. It was there on Tuesday.

The bust is one of several in Whitehorse that honours Yukoners. It was sculpted by local artist Harreson Tanner and erected in August.

Black came to the territory in 1898 during the Klondike Gold Rush and was elected to represent the Yukon in the House of Commons in 1935. She died in 1957 at the age of 91.