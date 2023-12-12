Two Yukoners say community spirit helped them get their jobs back

This week, it's business as usual at the Marsh Lake waste transfer station for attendants Aubree Peters and Gord Atkinson.

The two were recently reinstated as the dump's attendants after being fired Friday for what they say was a miscommunication stemming from their request to have the waste transfer station closed on Boxing Day.

Both Peters and Atkinson said they think it's the outpouring of community support that helped get their jobs back.

The day they were fired, Peters went to social media and said her farewell, and explained why she and Atkinson were being let go.

She said over 150 people commented on her post, some as far away as Mexico.

"It was absolutely amazing," Peters told CBC News.

"It was less than ten minutes after I posted that, that people were [saying], "Come on, we got to do something about this, and this isn't right and that's not fair."

"Everyone came through for us," Atkinson added.

What led to dismissal

According to Peters and Atkinson, they reached out to the Marsh Lake local advisory council in November to look into if, and how, they could have the dump closed for Boxing Day.

"We thought we were going through the proper channels," said Atkinson.

"Christmas falls on a Monday. Boxing day is on a Tuesday, and normally we're off Wednesday, and Thursday. So we went to the council and asked if we could have it off. We thought everything was fine and then everything kind of went south."

A shot of the Marsh Lake waste transfer station. It operates Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Gord Atkinson)

Peters said the council voted in favour of closing the site for Boxing Day, but it didn't have any official authority to make that call. That decision lies solely with the Yukon government.

The wrong move

Peters said she was made aware that the Yukon government wasn't happy that they had gone above their employer, Lanix Property Management, who is contracted by the government to manage the site.

Both attendants were informed they were being let go.

"Our letter of termination," Peter explained. "It read because of going to the council, and requesting their help was the wrong thing to do, as they have no control over if the dump is opened or closed.

"We never said we weren't going to work it. We never said we were going to close the dump. We were just attempting to try to have that day closed."

Fraser Lang, a spokesperson for Lanix Property Management, wouldn't go into details of why the employees were fired or reinstated.

He said everyone is happy with the final outcome.

"Life's good now," Lang said. "Everyone's working. Everyone's happy. You know ... onwards and upwards."

Dave Albisser, the director of operations and programs for the Yukon government's Department of Community Services, said he, too, couldn't say much about the situation.

He said the government doesn't get involved with the employer-employee relationship when it's under a contract.

"We just administer the terms of the contract," he told CBC News. "As long as the contract scope is being maintained, and the facility is opened and closed when it's supposed to when there's attendants there, that is what we're hoping to maintain."

Peters said after she posted publicly about their dismissal, the Yukon Helpers Network sent an email to Lang and the Yukon government, expressing how important Peters and Atkinson are to the role and to the Marsh Lake community.

She said the letter urged them to reconsider the decision to let the employees go.

Peters said the day after being fired, Lang called and said he wanted to speak with her and Atkinson.

"He apologized," said Peters. "He said he had made a rash decision and he reinstated us for the Monday, and he said he would pay us for any days missed and that he would find someone to work Boxing Day. He would also pay us for Boxing Day ... even though we wouldn't be there."

Both Atkinson and Peters said they are still getting over the whole situation, but say they're extremely grateful to know the community has their backs.