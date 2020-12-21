2 found dead in shed from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning: Yukon coroner
Bodies of Percy Andrews, 76, and Jo-Anne Smith, 74, found in enclosed shed near running generator
Two people found dead in the Marsh Lake area south of Whitehorse appear to have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning, Yukon's coroner says.
In a news release on Monday morning, Chief Coroner Heather Jones said the bodies of 76-year-old Percy Andrews and 74-year-old Jo-Anne Smith were found on the weekend "in a temporary enclosed shed near to where a generator had been running."
The release says RCMP had been called to do a wellness check at a home on Duke Arm, after the pair hadn't been seen or heard from in three days.
The coroner was notified of the deaths just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, the release says.
"Preliminary investigation suggests that death is the result of carbon monoxide toxicity," the release says.
Andrews and Smith were long-time residents of the Marsh Lake area, according to the coroner.
The release says the coroner's service is still investigating.