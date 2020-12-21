2 found dead in shed from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning: Yukon coroner

Two people found dead in the Marsh Lake area south of Whitehorse appear to have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning, Yukon's coroner says.

In a news release on Monday morning, Chief Coroner Heather Jones said the bodies of 76-year-old Percy Andrews and 74-year-old Jo-Anne Smith were found on the weekend "in a temporary enclosed shed near to where a generator had been running."

The release says RCMP had been called to do a wellness check at a home on Duke Arm, after the pair hadn't been seen or heard from in three days.

The coroner was notified of the deaths just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, the release says.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that death is the result of carbon monoxide toxicity," the release says.

Andrews and Smith were long-time residents of the Marsh Lake area, according to the coroner.

The release says the coroner's service is still investigating.