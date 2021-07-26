Capsized boaters rescued from Marsh Lake wore no life-jackets — but their dog did

RCMP in Yukon are reminding boaters to wear life-jackets after two people had to be rescued from Marsh Lake last week.

Police say a sailboat capsized on the windy lake last Monday, with two people and a dog dumped into the water. Of the three, only the dog wore a life-jacket.

In a news release, police say they received a call about the capsized boat from another boater whose vessel was disabled. That boater had been travelling with the sailboat, but had lost sight of the people when they went into the water.

RCMP and Yukon Search and Rescue sent boats out, while RCMP also worked with Capital Helicopters to search the lake by air. The two swimmers were spotted from the air after about an hour.

An officer wearing a dry suit and a personal floatation device (PFD) then went into the water from the helicopter.

"He spent considerable time ensuring that one person reached shore and the other was able to safely board the RCMP boat when it arrived on scene," the news release said.

Rescuers found the dog and later returned it home. The disabled boat was also helped to shore, police said.

The two people who had been in the water were taken to hospital for assessment. There is no word on their condition.

Police say wind and weather conditions were factors in the boat capsizing.

They're urging people to always ensure they wear PFDs when on water, and have all necessary safety equipment.

"Cold water here in the Yukon can make it difficult even for strong swimmers to survive in the water for long periods of time," said Cpl. Cameron Long, RCMP search and rescue coordinator for Yukon, in a statement.