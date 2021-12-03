Jury delivers recommendations at inquest into 2015 death of Iqaluit man in Ontario prison

Mark King Jeffrey was supposed to spend many years in prison.

The Iqaluit man was sentenced to life with no possibility of parole for 14 years for the violent murder of a 13-year-old-girl at her home in Nunavut's capital in 2002.

But in June of 2015, Jeffrey, 34, died by suicide while in solitary confinement at Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst, Ont.

He had been in segregation for 74 days.

From Nov. 22 to Dec. 1, the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario held an inquest into Jeffrey's death. On Wednesday, the jury delivered its verdict on how Jeffrey died, and made recommendations for preventing similar deaths in the future.

An inquest is a public hearing into the circumstances of a death conducted by a coroner in front of a jury. A death while in custody automatically triggers an inquest, unless the person died of natural causes.

'He lost hope'

Over the course of eight days, jurors heard how Jeffrey was ground down by a correctional system that was supposed to rehabilitate him.

"He lost hope in a system that was unable to take account of the realities of him being an Inuk with family in the North," Kate Forget, coroner's counsel to Dr. Steven Bodley, said in her closing submission.

"He lost hope in a system that limited his access to his Inuit culture, elders and community."

Forget urged the jury to look at Jeffrey's death in the historical context of the colonial policies that separated Inuit from their culture and communities.

The lawyer for the Correctional Service of Canada said services available to Inuit incarcerated at Beaver Creek Institution have improved in recent years, in part because of Jeffrey’s death. (CBC)

Delora Deravi, the lawyer for the Correctional Service of Canada, said in her closing submission that Jeffrey's "Inuit background was central to his treatment," and that he was "supported spiritually and psychologically, and screened for suicidality."

Deravi said corrections staff get "Inuit cultural awareness training," and that services available to Inuit incarcerated at Beaver Creek had improved in recent years, in part because of Jeffrey's death.

She reminded the jury that Parliament ended the practice of segregation in 2019.

Jeffrey faced even more time in solitary

The jury heard testimony from people who knew and worked with Jeffrey at the prison.

They heard that Jeffrey had committed a horrible crime, but that he had made progress while incarcerated, becoming chairperson of the Inuit Inmate Committee and the carving shed.

They were shown notes Jeffrey wrote in solitary before he died about stereotyping and racism, and about missing his hometown of Iqaluit.

Jeffrey was a "proud Inuk," who took up the causes of other Inuit in custody, said Christa Big Canoe, a lawyer with Aboriginal Legal Services, which had standing at the inquest.

However, she said in her closing submission, Jeffrey struggled when the supports offered to him were "generic and not specific to his identity, and we see him having a slip."

Jeffrey 'lost hope in a system that was unable to take account of the realities of him being an Inuk with family in the North,' said Kate Forget, coroner’s counsel to Dr. Steven Bodley. (Submitted by the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario)

That slip happened in 2015, when Jeffrey was caught using gabapentin, a non-narcotic seizure medication that's sometimes used to treat anxiety. He was sent to solitary confinement, where he would remain until the day he died.

The coroner's office said Jeffrey had been outed as an informant in 2012, and that corrections kept him in solitary three years later because there were inmates at the prison who posed a risk to his safety.

Forget said Jeffrey faced the prospect of at least another month in segregation, as well as the transfer from his Inuit-specific prison to a non-Inuit-specific prison in B.C., even further from his home.

Prison failed to listen to Inuit staff, says Tungasuvvingat Inuit

"As an Inuk that has lived in Iqaluit for most of my life, participating in this inquest has been very difficult," said Amanda Kilabuk, during the inquest, while fighting back tears.

Kilabuk is the executive director of Tungasuvvingat Inuit, an Ottawa-based non-profit that provides supports to Inuit living in the South.

"Not only was the subject matter difficult, but it also really hit close to home. We have heard that suicide is a lived reality for every Inuk."

Kilabuk said the inquest heard that Beaver Creek Institution called itself an "Inuit centre of excellence," yet it failed to listen to and consult with Inuit staff when making decisions.

"When there is a designation of an Inuit centre of excellence, there should be higher expectations placed on that institution to support their Inuit staff, and to ensure Inuit in custody have access to Inuit specific-resources," Kilabuk said in her closing submission.

She asked the jury to think about Jeffrey's death in light of colonial government policies that forced Inuit to relocate to the High Arctic.

"In the context of corrections, the Inuit in custody are forced to be physically moved outside of Inuit Nunangat where we have heard that physical visits with their loved ones are impossible, disabling the family and community relationships needed for healing," she said.

19 recommendations

The jury made 19 recommendations. Among them, that corrections ensure Inuit in federal custody are able to maintain their family and community connections, and that it hire more Inuit staff at Inuit-specific institutions, like Beaver Creek.

It also recommended that all staff who work with Inuit populations get ongoing training on the history of colonialism and intergenerational trauma, and that corrections study the feasibility of creating Inuit healing lodges.

"We are incredibly happy with the work that the jury put into this," Forget, the coroner's counsel, told CBC News. She said the recommendations were strong and will assist in preventing future deaths like Jeffrey's.

In an email, corrections said it would review the recommendations, and that it plans to give a written response to the coroner's office in the next few months.

"We continually monitor and evaluate all our policies and programs, including those in relation to recommendations," wrote a corrections spokesperson.