Repudiating the Doctrine of Discovery part of a larger project of relationship building, says bishop

A former bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Mackenzie-Fort Smith says the Vatican's repudiation of the Doctrine of Discovery is just part of the ongoing renewal of the church's relationship with Indigenous people — and it started on the Pope's trip to Canada.

Mark Hagemoen is now the bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Saskatoon.

He traveled with residential school survivors to meet Pope Francis in Maskwacis, Alta., last summer, where he says the pope seemed "surprised" that the issue of the Doctrine of Discovery was raised.

Hagemoen spoke with Hilary Bird, host of the CBC N.W.T.'s The Trailbreaker, Friday.

The following has been edited for length and clarity.

Why do you think he was so surprised that this was an issue for Indigenous leaders?

In the months preceding [the Pope's visit], there was an Indigenous delegation that visited the Vatican and they raised a number of issues that really related to residential schools and their experience of that. And I understood … that the Pope listened intently for hours to the various delegates. And so I understand he was responding, in terms of his visit, to speak to the stories he heard from the delegation that talked about residential schools, the loss of culture, the experience of colonialism. The Doctrine of Discovery, as I understand, was definitely raised at Maskwacis first at the end of the ceremony. That's when people came forward with the banners: Renounce the Doctrine.

And I just experienced him receiving that, watching that. It's just my opinion he was a bit surprised, but I also am grateful that he responded, I think, pretty forthrightly.

How do you think the Vatican can put its intention behind this into action? We've heard calls for a number of things regarding this. Do you have thoughts on that?

To tell you the truth, I have less thoughts about the Vatican and more thoughts about the Catholic Church in Canada and the dioceses that make it up.

There has been … a renewed focus as we look at the history of things like the Doctrine of Discovery and colonialism in the 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th centuries and its effects.

The other development in the last year and a half has been the discovery of unmarked graves. And so there's a renewed emphasis on looking at how we mark the history of cemeteries approximate to residential schools, and communal efforts to mark graves or cemeteries and to have rituals and an ongoing recognition of the sacredness of those sites.

There's many other initiatives, but I think those are the practical things that are coming out of the Pope's visit. And so relationship building … is probably the biggest mark of action.

Some people would say that could start with the release of residential school records held by the Catholic Church and the federal government. What are your thoughts on that?

Well, that's a big issue. I'm not an archivist. The Conference of Catholic Bishops about six months ago set up a special kind of task force about archival records, because as I understand it, the easy records were the residential school records themselves … but there are other records … but we're making progress on that.

What practical implications does repudiating this doctrine have? We know that this has been a part of some legal decisions up until the 21st century.

I mean, I'm not a lawyer, but I think there's more to the spirit of understanding the implications of a colonial history and what it means to pull away from that.

I'm sure it'll have all sorts of legal repercussions when it comes to everything from land development to decision making and it sounds like there's some political homework that's being put at the feet of the federal government and local governments to continue to reflect on that.

Indigenous people have been calling for the Vatican and the Catholic Church to rescind the doctrine for decades. Why do you think it took so long?

I think there was a sense that there was unfinished business in terms of this, especially because it had been used in subsequent centuries later for other legal decisions and developments, especially … in the United States legal system.

Pope Francis, though, was not the first pope to have this brought up to him. There were other Indigenous leaders who had brought it up to previous popes. Can you talk about why you think now is the time for the change?

I don't know much about the history of Indigenous leaders bringing that forward to previous popes. Why was it acted on now? Maybe it was the Holy Spirit calling the church and non-Indigenous people to deal with something that really needed to be dealt with.

And maybe it took the Truth and Reconciliation Commission ... to deal with the residential school system once and for all in Canada. I take some pride in our country that we had a lot to do with pushing this forward and now the Vatican has made a once and for all statement, in no uncertain terms, the church ... upholds and respects every human being, and it relates it very spectacularly to the rights of Indigenous peoples, really kind of further bolstering the UNDRIP statement, the United Nations document of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Why has it taken this long? I can't answer that, but I'm glad we're at the point we're at.

How do you think this will change the relationship between the church and Indigenous people?

Well, I think that relationship has been changing and developing for a long time and I think this will be a further significant development to help the reconciliation project. I think it'll help it a lot.

But you know there's that saying the proof in the pudding is in the eating. So it'll be very important that larger developments like this are followed up by concrete initiatives, actions, relationship building, frankly, especially at the local level. If it's merely at the larger level and there's not, sort of, felt relationship developments and healing that's happening locally, we won't get very far.