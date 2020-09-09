Yukon man gets 42 months jail for role in stabbing death of Carmacks man

A Yukon man has been sentenced to 42 months jail for his role in the 2017 stabbing death of Wilfred "Dickie" Charlie in Carmacks.

Mario Skookum pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Yukon Supreme Court Justice Edith Campbell sentenced Skookum to 42 months, and gave him credit for time served equivalent to 32 months.

She also gave Skookum another five months credit because she found that prosecutors breached his Charter rights during legal proceedings.

That means Skookum has five months left to serve.

He'll also be banned from possessing firearms for 10 years, unless they're for sustenance hunting or employment.

Skookum will serve two years probation, during which time he may not consume alcohol or illegal drugs. He must also notify the RCMP before he visits Carmacks.

Skookum is also banned from contacting seven people, including members of Charlie's family.

Remorse for role in Charlie's death

Charlie's body was found in June 2017 near the confluence of the Pelly and Yukon rivers following a weeks-long search.

In April, Mario's cousin, Tyler Skookum, also pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case. Both cousins had previously been charged with first-degree murder for their joint role in Charlie's death.

At a hearing in July, Mario Skookum expressed remorse for his role in Charlie's death. He told the court that he did not mean to cause Charlie any harm when the two cousins went to Charlie's house looking for alcohol.

Mario Skookum said he planned to remain sober and make amends for what he did.

"I wish to do my best to help heal and honour my community," he said.