'Wanting to help, wherever she could': Northern computer pioneer Marilyn Hinchey remembered

He met her on the Hot Sands Beach, in Kelowna, B.C.

She was pretty and outgoing. He'd come down to the Okanagan region from Calgary, where he'd left an office job, to "lie on the beach and do whatever."

She was telling him about the city. He knew there was something special about her.

"I was one of those fortunate individuals — when I saw her, I knew who was going to marry," said Grant Hinchey. The year was 1955. About three years later, Marilyn would graduate from high school and the couple would get engaged.

"There must have been a lot of shooting stars that night," said Grant.

Marilyn and Grant were married for 62 years, about 30 of which they spent in Yellowknife. Marilyn died on March 14. She was 81 years old.

By family accounts, Marilyn and Grant had a love story that defied distance and time. Grant said Marilyn's family was her life. The couple had six children, 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. "That was one of the things that really kept her going was her involvement with the family," he said.

She also made food and clothing for other families in tough times, said Grant. She took in children who needed a stable home.

But to many Yellowknifers, Marilyn was more than just a helper in the community, she was also a digital pioneer in the North.

The 'sort of middle-aged lady' in computers

It wasn't Marilyn's intention to build a career in computers, said Grant. It just kind of happened.

In 1973, the couple left Kelowna for Yellowknife for the same reason as many other southerners — opportunity.

The day they arrived it was -43 C and "it was absolutely beautiful - the snow sparkling," Marilyn told Canadian Computer Reseller magazine in 1998.

Grant opened an accounting firm in town and Marilyn, characteristically, came in to help arrange computer services.

The couple soon saw a window. "The thing in the North we found was that people had difficulty understanding technical language because they were so new to computers," said Grant.

By 1974 the couple had started a time-sharing computer business called Nor-Dat Computer Services. Not long after, Marilyn was urged to take charge and was sent to Boston for training.

In Boston, "she felt like the old woman because she was 35 and most of the other people were 25 and under, and they were all male," said Grant. "It was unusual to have a woman in that particular industry at that time."

But Marilyn's unique position gave her an edge.

"Back then," she told Canadian Computer Reseller, "you get these young squirts, 21 years old, who knew all about computers and they would talk to somebody ... in his 60s, and they'd talk bits and bytes and all this stuff and scare the wits out of the guy, make him feel stupid and out of it."

"I'd sit there and speak plain English because I didn't know the technical talk, so I didn't scare the clients away. They figured 'if this sort of middle-aged lady can understand this stuff then I can understand it.'"

Meanwhile, Grant watched Marilyn thrive.

"She felt a really strong sense of achievement when she was able to get through to people that were new to computers," he said.

The Hinchey's business would grow into Microage, with locations in Whitehorse and Edmonton, but according to her obituary, Marilyn remained the heart of the company.

"She enjoyed it, the challenge, and it was … a completely new environment for her, but she never looked back," said Grant.

He said he and Marilyn were successful because they worked well together, as business partners, and as a married couple.

At work and in the world, Marilyn was always looking out for other people, said Grant.

"She was always concerned about others and wanting to help wherever she could."