Cree Nation hopes legalization and education will reduce high cannabis use

Representatives of the Cree Nation Government in northern Quebec say they hope legalization of cannabis in Canada will help create a more open and honest discussion about the dangers of its use, particularly among youth.

Zachary Nicole, 18, was the first and only one waiting for the Quebec City SQDC store to open Wednesday morning. (Pascal Poinlane/CBC)

Statistics from the Cree Board of Health suggest close to half (47 percent) of Cree high school students attending school in 2014 reported using cannabis. 16 per cent of the students admitted to using daily and 14 per cent said they used at least once a week. The remaining 17 per cent of users experimented with it once or used once a month.

Findings from the Quebec Population Health Survey, also suggest cannabis use among Cree adults is considerably higher (26 per cent versus 15 per cent) and more frequent than in the general Quebec population.

"It's a product being consumed in the Cree world already," said Bill Namagoose, executive director of the Cree Nation Government.

"It's better to have it out in the open and have more enriched discussions about the harmful effects."

Prohibition of alcohol hasn't worked in Canada - Bill Namagoose, exec.-dir. Cree Nation Government

Namagoose says under the federal legislation which came into effect today, the Cree Nation doesn't have the ability to prohibit cannabis use the way many Cree communities have done with alcohol, but it also doesn't have a desire to ban cannabis.

"Prohibition of alcohol hasn't worked in Canada," said Namagoose, adding it has only created a black market and put peoples lives at risk by exposing them to bootleggers and road accidents as they travel to non-Cree communities because they can't drink at home.

According to Radio-Canada, Val d'Or is one of the cities earmarked Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) to eventually have a storefront. (Associated Press/Gosia Wozniacka)

The Cree Nation is instead concentrating on an education campaign, through it's department of public health.

"[Youth] are going through this process where their brains are still growing," said Carmen Chilton, a research officer with Cree public health in Mistissini, Que.

"It's a period where their learning can be impacted, their memory, emotions, mood regulation and sleep. It's like wiring in the brain."

Chilton says Cree public health is focusing efforts on a radio campaign, which is already underway and is translating health information into Cree for posters and a social media campaign.

The public health department of the Cree Board of Health and Social Services is rolling out an education campaign on the dangers of cannabis use, particularly among youth. (CBHSSJB)

She says there are a lot of "misconceptions" about cannabis use in the Cree Nation.

Harmful for youth

'There is a concept that it is 'just weed," said Chilton, adding some of strains of marijuana currently available are really potent.

Cree public health says for young people, not using at all is the best option until their brains stop growing at the age of 25.

Chilton also says if young people do decide to use, they should not use regularly and choose less potent products with a lower level of Tetrahydrocannabinol [THC], which is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Public health is also putting out the message not to drive under the influence and to store any products away from young children.

There is a concept that it is 'just weed' - Carmen Chilton, addictions research officer with Cree public health in Mistissini.

Under the current provincial legislation the legal age to consume cannabis in Quebec is 18, but the newly elected Coalition Avenir Québec says it is considering raising the legal age to 21.

Quebec Premier designate Francois Legault after he was sworn in as member of the National Assembly Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

The Cree Nation Government has requested a meeting with the new provincial government to talk about distribution issues. Namagoose says they had also asked for a meeting with the former Liberal government, but it never happened.

''That's what we wanted to talk with Quebec about what kind of role Cree Nation Government and local band offices can have in distribution,'' said Namagoose, adding the Cree Nation, unlike some other First Nations, isn't interested for now in getting into the Cannabis business.

In Quebec, stores where cannabis products will be available are being run by the Société québécoise du cannabis [SQDC], a new branch of the government agency which regulates alcohol sales in the province.

Bill Namagoose, the executive director of the Grand Council of the Crees says there is no interest in getting into the cannabis business. (CBC)

There is not SQDC outlet for the moment in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region and Namagoose says most Cree will likely order their products online, but he hopes consumption will go down in Eeyou Istchee.

''I hope [it] won't be cool anymore to smoke,'' said Namagoose.