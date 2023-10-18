Longtime educator in Aklavik, N.W.T., reflects on 50 years at Moose Kerr School

In her time working at Moose Kerr School in Aklavik, Margo McLeod has watched her kids, grandkids and soon her first great grandchild graduate.

McLeod is entering her 50th year working at the school. She was first hired as the language instructor, but her role has shifted over the years from teaching to classroom assistant.

She's seen the school go from typewriters to computers, and the everyday task of photocopying made exponentially easier.

"They created their own books long ago," said McLeod. Teachers would use carbon paper and a Ditto machine to copy their materials.

"You used to have to fill it up, like filling up a like a fuel tank or a gas tank, and then you just copy the papers that the teacher wanted," she explained.

While the technology has changed, much of her teachings relied on traditions out on the land: picking berries, fishing, duck plucking, etc.

"I like watching [students] learn and try to show them [these skills] in case they ever need to do that, learn how to work with their culture," she said.

"They can do so much."

The school shared a message on social media thanking McLeod for her work.

"She brings a calmness into every classroom she enters. She is kind, hardworking, and dedicated to our young people. Staff and students regularly look to Ms. Margo for guidance and direction in striving to keep tradition and culture alive," the school wrote.

Patience is also important, said McLeod.

"Give them some space," she said. "Connect with them first and some days they have good days and … even they have tough days, you're not going to push them."

Community members also offered their congratulations and thanks for McLeod's time at the school.

Asked how much longer she thinks she'll be working, she said, "That depends on the Lord, day-by-day."