Map shows where you can cut your own Christmas tree around Whitehorse

For Yukoners wondering where they're allowed to cut down that special Christmas tree around the Whitehorse area, well, there's a map for that.

The Yukon government's forest management branch and the City of Whitehorse developed the interactive map jointly to help people find the type of tree they want and the best way to get to it.

"You can use the MyLocation feature [when you're in the bush] and click on that, see your location in live time and really just ensure that you're in an appropriate spot," said Céline Thériault, from the Yukon government's forest management branch.

Her colleague, Beth Paul, said people can cut down their own Christmas tree on public land but not on First Nations settlement land. She also said not to drive beyond gated areas.

Thériault added that people are encouraged to cut down trees in power line corridors.

Don't cut the top

The interactive map also shows the tree species in each location.

Thériault said fir, spruce and lodgepole pine trees are the most popular options.

An interactive online map shows where people can harvest different species of Christmas trees in Whitehorse. (Government of Yukon)

Yukoners are allowed to cut up to two Christmas per household.

Thériault said an important thing to remember is to not cut trees that are too large and to avoid cutting the tops off trees.

"Topping the tree could potentially kill it or stunt it if it's already kind of in its mid-life," added Paul.

Tree maintenance

Once you have your tree set up in your home, it's important to keep it well-watered so it doesn't dry out and lose its needles.

Experts also recommend using CSA-approved electrical decorations and cords and to always unplug them at night. LED lights produce less heat, which reduces the speed of the tree drying and lessens the risk of fire.

It's also important not to put candles on or near your tree and to keep it well away from wood stoves and other sources of heat.

After Christmas

After Christmas, if you have curbside pick up where you live, transportation crews will collect the tree for free on January 12.

"And don't worry if your trees are sitting out there for a bit, it just means the crews are busy with other work," said Thériault, who added that if you don't have curbside pick up, you can take the tree to the waste management facility and drop it off for a small fee.