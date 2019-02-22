Many Rivers society rejected applicants, citing union 'conspiracy'

The Many Rivers Counselling and Support Services Society rejected a stack of membership applications last fall, and accused the applicants of being part of a union "conspiracy" to unfairly steer contract negotiations.

The issue of society membership is a central part of the ongoing turmoil at the Yukon non-profit. This week, unionized employees at Many Rivers were given layoff notices just weeks after signing a new contract and returning to work.

An investigation report done this month for Yukon's Registrar of Societies describes a battle that began last June at Many Rivers, when several people applied to be members of the Society.

More applications would follow in the coming months, until the society held a meeting in September to put a moratorium on membership.

That decision prompted complaints to the Registrar of Societies in the weeks leading up to the beginning of strike at Many Rivers, on Nov. 2.

A few weeks into the strike, the society's board of directors sent a letter to 22 membership applicants, saying their applications were rejected because they were incomplete — they had submitted just one page of a two-page form.

The board's letter goes on to say they could re-apply, but they'd likely be rejected again, because the application was submitted "for an improper purpose."

"The evidence suggests that it is your intention to act in concert with other [Yukon Employees' Union] members as part of a conspiracy to disrupt the legitimate business activities of Many Rivers for the primary purpose of advancing the narrow self-interests of the YEU and its members," the letter states.

'Take over... through majority membership'

It also describes "the evidence," including comments made by union members and anonymous callers suggesting that YEU intended to "take over Many Rivers through majority membership and board control," and the fact that a bundle of society membership applications were delivered to Many Rivers by a YEU official.

The letter is dated a day before the board held an annual general meeting, at the end of November. The validity of that meeting — where RCMP were called to keep some people out — is also in dispute.

According to the report by investigator Penelope Gawn, the society failed to hold its annual general meeting or submit it annual report on time, and is "clearly in breach" of its own rules.

Many Rivers is considered by the government to be "not in compliance with filing requirements" under the Societies Act. That means its funding — more than $2 million each year from the territory — is on hold, and staff face layoffs.

The registrar is still reviewing the investigation report and seeking additional responses until Mar. 4. A decision is expected sometime after that.