Many Rivers workers get layoff notices, says union president

The president of the Yukon Employees' Union says all unionized workers at Many Rivers Counselling and Support Services have received layoff notices.

In an email to CBC, Steve Geick says he received an email from the employer at the end of the day on Monday.

Geick says it appears the layoff notices take effect on different dates, but he is still looking at all the notices. There are Many Rivers counsellors in Whitehorse, Dawson City and Watson Lake.

Around 20 Many Rivers employees were on strike for more than two months and just returned to work Feb. 7.

In a news release issued after the strike ended, the union said the workers' new five-year contract included a seven per cent pay raise over the life of the contract.

It also said the deal allowed more flexibility "to respond to client scheduling needs" — something that was said to be a sticking point in contract negotiations.

Larissa Korns, a counsellor and member of the union bargaining team, told CBC in December that flexibility would allow counsellors to go into work early to prepare for a client, or stay late to finish paperwork.

The union says the new deal also meant Many Rivers workers would have better access to their employee assistance program, and would be able to meet with specialist supervisors during work hours.